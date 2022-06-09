Students develop skills at Kravis Summer Arts Camp

Kathryn Roberts is starting her summer by learning how to get her groove on.

A student at Lanier Elementary School, she is taking dance classes for the first time as part of the Kravis Summer Arts Camp at Key Elementary School.

“You get to learn a lot here,” Kathryn said, taking a break Wednesday morning from practicing a group routine to ABBA’s “Waterloo” with about 20 other children.

Supported by the Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation and named for the late philanthropist George Kravis, the two-week day camp immerses students in the arts, including dance, drama, painting, and instrumental and vocal music.

Along with 160 Tulsa-area elementary students and 80 middle school students participating at Key, Kravis Summer Arts Camp includes about 50 high school students taking classes at the University of Tulsa. The elementary and middle school classes are taught by Tulsa Public Schools faculty, while the high school classes are led by TPS teachers and college professors.

Down the hall from strains of ABBA tunes and instrumental music classes, Austin and Jaxon Arnold from the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences spent part of their Wednesday morning working with paper, cardboard, scissors and box cutters to create 3-D text message bubbles inspired by the pop art multimedia specialist Red Grooms.

“We’re just doing stuff about view,” Austin said. “We’re trying to make it look like 3-D images with cardboard, and it’s fun, but it’s really, really hard.”

At the camp’s conclusion on June 17, pieces produced by the Arnolds and other visual art students will be on display. A showcase is also scheduled for that day for students taking performance art classes.

“It’s a condensed camp,” Tulsa Public Schools Fine Arts Content Manager Aleks Kitchens said. “It’s two weeks, so there’s not a lot of time to go through all the things you would normally go through at the beginning of the year.

“You’re here; you’re in it; and it’s intense. Some of the middle school students already have a choreographed routine, and it’s only the morning of day three.”

The time with the arts helps gives students a chance to develop their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, she said.

“When you come up with a problem in an art classroom, you have to think about ways to make it different, ways to make it better, ways to change it,” she said. “That’s a skill directly applicable to any other area of life.”

