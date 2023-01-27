Student loan debt: 172k Oklahomans approved for relief under stalled Biden plan

Some 172,000 student loan debt relief applications from Oklahomans have been approved and forwarded for discharge, federal officials say, but their status remains on hold pending the outcome of a legal battle.

The state numbers were part of data released this week for the first time by the Biden-Harris administration, which first announced its student debt forgiveness plan last August.

Applications were accepted for four weeks before being shut down by legal challenges. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in two related court cases in late February that could determine the effort's fate.

Overall, 26 million people nationally either applied for one-time debt relief or had already provided sufficient information to be deemed eligible for relief, federal officials said.

Over 16 million of those applications were fully approved by the Department of Education and sent to loan servicers for discharge. Of those, borrowers from California and Texas stood to benefit the most, at over 1.4 million approved from each.

In Oklahoma, a total of 270,000 people applied or were deemed automatically eligible for relief.

Among Oklahoma residents, about 12.3% have student loan debt and owe on average $31,525, according to educationdata.org.

The plan as announced would provide up to $20,000 in debt relief to over 40 million Americans.

"When we opened the application for this program in October, we saw tremendous excitement immediately. In fact, in the first weekend alone, 8 million people applied," Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said during a media conference call Thursday.

"Unfortunately, less than a month after we published our application, court challenges brought on by Republican officials and special interests blocked us from accepting more applications or from discharging debt for those borrowers who have been fully approved."

Nearly 90% of the benefits of the relief would go to people earning less than $75,000 per year, he said.

The pandemic-era debt payment pause will remain in effect through the end of June, followed by a 60-day transition period, Ramamurti said.

"That should give us enough time after the Supreme Court rules to transition to the next phase of all of this," he said.

He said the administration has no backup plan if the court strikes down the plan.

"But our lawyers and our team are very confident in our legal authority here," he said. "We have laid out our arguments in our brief to the Supreme Court. We'll see what the other side has to say on that."

Opponents of the plan have broadly challenged the executive branch's power to cancel student loan debt en masse.

The administration contends a law passed after 9/11 gives the president the ability to forgive student loan debt in connection to national emergencies.

Ramamurti said: "We are fighting for the 40 million borrowers eligible and the tens of millions of borrowers who have already applied and should have already gotten the relief that they need."

