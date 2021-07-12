Stitt's secretary of education joins two district leaders in 2022 race for state superintendent

Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education has joined two Oklahoma school district leaders in the 2022 election to succeed State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is term-limited.

Republican Ryan Walters was appointed secretary of public education in September. He works as chief executive officer at Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, an education reform outfit, and currently teaches Advanced Placement U.S. history at Millwood High School and McAlester High School.

"Oklahoma is the best place to live, work, and raise a family in the nation but Oklahoma will only continue to thrive if we have an educated workforce to support our growing economy," Walters said in a Monday afternoon press release. “As an educator myself, I have enjoyed following my students and seeing how their education in my classroom and countless others directly contributed to their personal success.

"I will not stop until every Oklahoma student is given the educational opportunities to succeed to their highest potential. That is what is driving my run for State Superintendent."

Walters previously served as executive director of Oklahoma Achieves, an initiative of the State Chamber of Oklahoma. He taught history for a majority of his teaching career at McAlester High, where he was a finalist in the 2016 Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year contest.