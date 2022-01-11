Stitt's education secretary comes down on schools halting in-person instruction amid soaring COVID absences

“These types of comments do not resonate well with teachers and do not contribute to the retention of quality teachers in the state of Oklahoma,” Miller said.

Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said that due to the COVID surge there simply aren’t enough adults who aren’t sick to safely have kids receive instruction in every building.

“This is not a response born out of fear,” Hartzler said. “It has absolutely nothing to do with fear but everything to do with not having an adequate number of staff available to safely open schools,” Hartzler said. “We had administrators in classrooms yesterday, and it was not sustainable considering our skyrocketing COVID numbers.”

Clinton Public Schools announced when classes let out Tuesday afternoon that all students would have to remain at home and participate in the district’s virtual learning programs until next Tuesday, Jan. 18.

A letter to parents from the superintendent there said 35% of the staff were out and 30% of students were absent.

Kim Meacham, a parent and Clinton school board member, took to Twitter to object to Walters’ comments, which he posted on that and other social media platforms.