Stitt taps former OU football player turned businessman for state Board of Education vacancy

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued a written press statement, as well, saying: "Trent Smith will bring an important and unique perspective to the State Board of Education. I know he is engaged and passionate about strengthening public education in our state, and I look forward to working with Mr. Smith as we move forward for the benefit of Oklahoma children."

Smith is best known from his days as a four-year starter, team captain and national champion for the OU football team.

Today, he and his wife live in Yukon with their two children and he is the founder of a number of Oklahoma City companies. Smith also currently serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, having been appointed by Stitt in March 2019 to an unexpired term ending in July 2023.

Stitt's press release noted Smith's membership in the Young Presidents Organization in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, an exclusive CEO group that encourages confidentiality about its activities. The businessman-turned-governor has drawn upon YPO for Cabinet appointments since his earliest days in elected office, according to previous news reporting by the Oklahoma Watch.