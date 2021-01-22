 Skip to main content
Stitt taps former OU football player turned businessman for state Board of Education vacancy

Stitt taps former OU football player turned businessman for state Board of Education vacancy

Trent Smith during his OU football heyday

OU's Trent Smith and Wes Sims carry Bob Stoops onto the field after winning the Big 12 Championship in Reliant Stadium. Tulsa World archive 

 KELLY KERR

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that he is appointing former University of Oklahoma football star turned businessman Trent Smith to the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

In early December, Stitt abruptly gave the boot to his previous appointee Kurt Bollenbach of Kingfisher and appointed in his place Enid resident Melissa Crabtree.

But Crabtree promptly backed out after state Senate and House Democrats and the Oklahoma Education Association opposed the new appointment and a coalition of nonpartisan education advocacy groups launched a letter-writing campaign calling on Stitt to rescind Crabtree’s appointment.

While no formal record of Stitt's appointment is yet available from the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office, the governor's office issued a press release Friday announcing the news.

“Trent Smith will put the future generation of Oklahomans first, which is why I nominated him to fill this seat and why I trust he will be critical in helping Oklahoma become a Top Ten state in education,” Stitt said in a statement. “Trent brings a wealth of experience as a businessman, community leader and parent, and I look forward to his contributions to our state’s success by putting students first.”

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued a written press statement, as well, saying: "Trent Smith will bring an important and unique perspective to the State Board of Education. I know he is engaged and passionate about strengthening public education in our state, and I look forward to working with Mr. Smith as we move forward for the benefit of Oklahoma children."

Smith is best known from his days as a four-year starter, team captain and national champion for the OU football team.

Today, he and his wife live in Yukon with their two children and he is the founder of a number of Oklahoma City companies. Smith also currently serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, having been appointed by Stitt in March 2019 to an unexpired term ending in July 2023.

Stitt's press release noted Smith's membership in the Young Presidents Organization in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, an exclusive CEO group that encourages confidentiality about its activities. The businessman-turned-governor has drawn upon YPO for Cabinet appointments since his earliest days in elected office, according to previous news reporting by the Oklahoma Watch

And in announcing Bond Payne as his new chief of staff in August, Stitt's press release noted Payne's leadership role in the YPO Oklahoma City chapter.

Video: Oklahoma governor should not attack Tulsa Public Schools' distance learning, board member says

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

