Stitt staffers' tweets criticizing Tulsa Public Schools get chilly online reception

Aside from a 10-day stretch in November for early elementary grades, TPS did not resume in-person classes until February, a decision that drew frequent public criticism from Stitt’s office. That criticism escalated to public, pointed exchanges on social media between Stitt and TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist about vaccine access for school employees and the district’s decision-making process.

On Thursday, Hannema said he was expressing his personal opinion. He acknowledged that he has not looked at the agenda for the event and was not aware of the topics on which the district was slated to speak at the event.

“There are all sorts of Oklahoma districts who were in person much sooner, and I thought one of them would be a better representative,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Education did not respond to requests for additional information about how participating school districts were selected.

A spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools declined to comment. However, other Tulsans, including members of the area’s legislative delegation, publicly took exception to Hannema’s tweets.