Stitt overhauls State Board of Education membership as Walters takes office

Most members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education have just been replaced.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's office announced four new appointments in a press release about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. It was the second day of Stitt's term and second day in office for new State Superintendent Ryan Walters, whose candidacy Stitt championed.

The only members carrying over into Stitt's second term are his two most recent appointments to the board, Trent Smith and Sarah Lepak.

Lepak will continue to represent Congressional District 2. Smith has now been appointed to represent Congressional District 5, replacing Jennifer Monies. Smith previously served as the board member for Congressional District 3, but recent redistricting changed his residency.

Donald Burdick, chief executive officer of Olifant Energy II, replaces Carlisha Williams-Bradley in the District 1 seat.

For Congressional District 3, Marla Hill, a home school teacher of her five children, will replace Smith.

For Congressional District 4, Kendra Wesson, owner of Operation Accounting Inc. in Norman, will replace Brian Bobek.

Suzanne Reynolds, a licensed pharmacist who has served in higher education at different universities including the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy, will serve as the at-large member.

That leaves Estela Hernandez as no longer on the state board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.