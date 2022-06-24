The filing of criminal charges Thursday against the founders and ex-CFO of Epic Charter Schools has prompted Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister to distance themselves from Epic-connected donations accepted during past campaigns.

After a years-long probe by the state, co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris and their former chief finance officer, Josh Brock, were arrested and charged in Oklahoma County District Court in a felony racketeering case.

A court affidavit filed Thursday alongside the criminal charges reveals that investigators have records that school funds were used to cover the costs of extensive political contributions made with private credit cards.

Stitt received $10,800 in Epic-connected campaign donations in his successful 2018 bid for governor, while Hofmeister reportedly accepted a total of $52,138 in successful 2014 and 2018 races for state superintendent.

Both were Republicans at the time, but Hofmeister recently switched parties to Democrat to challenge Stitt in his current reelection bid for governor.

Both cited their joint call in 2019 for a state investigative audit into Epic in their responses to the Tulsa World's questions on Friday about donations they received.

Stitt's campaign told the Tulsa World that "in light of the recent charges of Epic's founders," the governor will be donating the $10,800 in contributions his campaign received to Crossover Preparatory Academy, a private school in north Tulsa.

“During Governor Stitt’s first few months in office, he called for the first-ever audit of Epic Charter Schools that was led by State Auditor Cindy Byrd," said Stitt's campaign manager, Donelle Harder. "Oklahoma needs more school choice for all our students, and it must come with high standards of transparency and accountability.”

Crossover Prep has been a darling of Stitt's push for expansions in tax-credit incentives for private school scholarship donations. In early 2020, Stitt visited Crossover, then cited it in remarks in his annual State of the State address to the Legislature.

In July 2020, Stitt's office announced that Crossover would benefit from a $10 million initiative to support private school students whose ability to afford tuition was affected during the pandemic. The initiative was paid for with federal pandemic relief dollars in the state's Governor's Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, Fund.

Hofmeister said Friday that she "set in motion steps with the Ethics Commission to legally refund back to public schools any campaign donations that may have come from public funds via Epic’s founders."

Since 2017, the Epic school system has consisted of two separate schools — Epic One-on-One virtual school and Epic Blended Learning Centers.

"It’s outrageous Epic’s founders would use the (Epic student) Learning Fund, meant for children, as their own personal trough for political contributions," Hofmeister said in a written statement.

"And frankly, if they thought their contribution would ensure favored treatment by me, they were clearly mistaken as I requested this audit, fought to hold them accountable and directed the clawback of $20 million from Epic in misappropriated funds and penalties."

Featured video: State Department of Education announces investigation; Epic Charter Schools responds

