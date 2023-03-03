With production of more workforce-ready graduates topping their list of priorities, the state’s higher education regents have set a goal of awarding 100,000 degrees and other credentials over the next seven years in STEM fields and critical occupations.

The goal is part a new systemwide strategic plan unveiled recently by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to help guide the efforts of the state’s 25 public college and universities.

“The focus really is on STEM and critical occupations,” said Allison Garrett, chancellor of higher education. “Without the plan, we’d be at 85,000 to 90,000 (degrees). So it’s a nice bump.”

The number of bachelor’s degrees conferred by state system institutions in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — fields has increased 47% over the last decade and 29% at all degree levels, she said.

The new plan is called “Blueprint 2030: Innovating and Elevating Oklahoma Higher Education for Tomorrow’s Workforce.”

“We still have a lot of opportunity for higher ed to work more effectively with companies around the state and for us to do a better job of articulating ‘why higher ed,’” Garrett said.

“I think this plan is going to move the needle for the state in some significant ways.”

The plan emphasizes the key role Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities play in producing the state’s workforce, Garrett said.

Of Oklahoma’s 100 occupations deemed “critical,” the top 29 highest-paying jobs require an associate degree or higher, and all of the top 10 require a bachelor’s degree or higher, she said.

“The national studies are still showing that about two-thirds of the new jobs being created today require a degree,” Garrett said.

Additionally, nearly 90% of Oklahomans — and almost two-thirds of nonresident students — who graduate from a state college or university remain and work in the state, demonstrating the value of higher education to the workforce, she said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, in his recent State of the State address, identified the workforce as the No. 1 challenge facing businesses in Oklahoma.

“Let’s make sure our universities and higher education are partnering with companies to train the workforce of tomorrow,” Stitt said, adding that he’d like to see more graduates in key career fields such as nursing, engineering and aerospace technology.

Producing workforce-ready graduates is the first of four big-picture goals identified in the strategic plan. Others include enlarging the student pipeline, focusing on student success, and improving system efficiency and effectiveness.

The plan calls for increasing enrollment 10% systemwide by 2030.

Consistent with national trends, college enrollment in Oklahoma has been declining for over a decade, with more than 60,000 fewer students currently enrolled than 10 years ago.

But Garrett is confident that a 10% increase is achievable.

“You can get to that in a couple of different ways,” she said. “One is you increase the number of those entering as first-time, full-time students, but the other is in reengaging students who started at your institution and didn’t finish. We’ve got a lot of adult learners who didn’t complete degrees.”

Bringing adult learners back requires a different model, Garrett said, and it’s a model that, thanks to technology advances, now exists.

“They’re not going to be coming back and sitting in a college classroom between 8 and 5,” Garrett said. “But our institutions have over the last several years developed lots of programs. We have over 300 online programs at the associate’s and bachelor’s level that adults around the state can complete.”

In addition to 100,000 degrees in STEM fields and critical jobs, the plan is to boost workforce-ready graduates by engaging employers through a statewide outreach plan and to better connect students to the workforce by increasing engaged learning opportunities.

To view the complete strategic plan, go to okhighered.org/state-system/strategic-plan.

