Statewide virtual school board gives Epic's governing board final list of demands

Hickman called it “completely inappropriate and a violation of her ethical duties."

He pointed to the fact that Epic governing board members voted last week to make a change to end one of the school’s most controversial accounting practices, which has been used to shield from public scrutiny the use of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars over the last decade.

Because of that vote, Epic’s Learning Fund dollars for student needs are to be placed in new bank accounts solely under school personnel control beginning July 1.

But Schuble said the current Learning Fund account must be reviewed by an auditor "to ensure all monies go to students when monies are transferred to new accounts."

Hickman told the virtual board the records matter should be avoided because of the pending litigation. Then he indicated that lawsuit is unlikely to settle the matter of whether Epic's past Learning Fund expenditures should ever see the light of day.

"The court has advised those parties it will not rule on whether those records are public or private funds, and the court has advised those records may be provided (to the state auditor only) under protective order," Hickman said during Tuesday's public meeting.