Statewide Virtual Charter School Board votes to begin contract termination process against Epic Charter Schools

Only at that juncture would the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board be faced with the decision to vote to actually terminate Epic’s sponsorship contract, and settlement and negotiations are also a possibility between now and then, Schuble said.

Seated with the board at Tuesday’s meeting was Gov. Kevin Stitt’s newly appointed secretary of education, Ryan Walters, who by his position is a nonvoting member of the board.

Walters made two inquiries of Brenda Holt, audit manager for the Special Investigative Unit of the State Auditor’s Office.

He wanted to know who at the Oklahoma State Department of Education, overseen by State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, had ordered an internal inquiry into a potential violation of state accounting requirements by Epic to be closed in early 2017.

Holt responded that auditors couldn’t ultimately determine that because they had been given “three different answers” when they asked three of Hofmeister’s underlings.

And Walters also asked for clarification about whether the state auditor’s report, which was titled “Part I,” is a complete investigation meant to stand on its own or whether any future matters are considered outstanding.