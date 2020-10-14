Statewide Virtual Charter School Board member is relative of Epic co-founder

Shepherd, of Henryetta, was appointed to the board that oversees all statewide virtual charter schools by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in 2018.

“Our office was not aware of any relationship. The House expects its appointees to abstain where a conflict exists,” said John Estus, a spokesman for McCall, when contacted by the World on Wednesday. “Because the House makes hundreds of required annual appointments, the House expects appointees to disclose conflicts that are not readily identifiable. This appointee did not disclose any relationship. Now that this has been brought to our attention, our office intends to gather additional information and review the appointment.”

Estus also noted that among the House’s two appointees to the statewide virtual board, one also voted for Tuesday’s motion to enter into termination proceedings against Epic.

“There was no communication between our office and these appointees concerning Tuesday’s board meeting,” he said.