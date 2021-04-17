State virtual school board member sues over Epic disqualification

OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the state agency overseeing virtual education is suing that same agency to overturn his disqualification from discussions and votes on Epic Charter Schools.

Mathew Hamrick filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in Oklahoma County District Court.

Hamrick, of Oklahoma City, is a member and former chairman of the board. He is also the chief procurement officer for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Current Chair Robert Franklin and members Barry Beauchamp and Brandon Tatum voted Dec. 8 to recuse Hamrick from all discussions and votes on “any matter related to Epic One-on-One Charter School” because of his connections with Epic co-founder David Chaney.