State to Epic Charter Schools: $9.1 million is correct amount owed back for excessive admin costs

After a yearlong review, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has revised the amount it believes Epic Charter Schools owes back to the state for excessive administrative spending between 2015-2019 from $11.2 million to $9.1 million.

The State Board of Education will be asked to vote at a meeting Thursday to withhold the money from future payments of taxpayer dollars to the state’s largest charter school system.

The previous clawback demand of $11.2 million issued after a unanimous vote of the state Board of Education in October 2020 has been in limbo as state education officials conducted a detailed review of the basis for findings in an investigative audit report by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector.

The state’s spending watchdog agency identified chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting by Epic under its previous management company during five fiscal years between 2015 and 2019.

Epic’s governing board responded by hiring a new school finance chief and internal auditor and passed several resolutions committing to overhauls in the school’s finances.