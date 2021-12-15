State to Epic Charter Schools: $9.1 million is correct amount owed back for excessive admin costs

After a yearlong review, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has revised the amount it believes Epic Charter Schools owes back to the state for excessive administrative spending between 2015-2019 from $11.2 million to $9.1 million.
The State Board of Education will be asked to vote at a meeting Thursday to withhold the money from future payments of taxpayer dollars to the state’s largest charter school system.
The previous clawback demand of $11.2 million issued after a unanimous vote of the state Board of Education in October 2020 has been in limbo as state education officials conducted a detailed review of the basis for findings in an investigative audit report by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector.
The state’s spending watchdog agency identified chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting by Epic under its previous management company during five fiscal years between 2015 and 2019.
Epic’s governing board responded by hiring a new school finance chief and internal auditor and passed several resolutions committing to overhauls in the school’s finances.
But for months, school officials had continued to dispute some of the state’s forensic audit findings and refused to repay the education department the $11.2 million and instead offered to repay just $307,000 for exceeding state caps on administrative costs.
In the meantime, Epic was slapped in April with a new penalty of $10.5 million for fiscal year 2020 after Epic’s own spending reports to the state reflected administrative costs well above statutory limits for all public schools and less than full compliance with mandatory school cost accounting requirements.
In late May, Epic’s governing board voted to divorce Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers from the for-profit school management company Epic Youth Services, which made the schools’ co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris millionaires over the past decade.
But it hasn’t been smooth sailing or a clean break since.
In November, Epic announced it was implementing a reduction in force among its employees because its student enrollment had declined by about 35% to 38,556 students total between its two schools since the all-time high during 2020-21.
Then, just last week, came two new blows.
Allegations made by the Epic governing board’s vice chair in her resignation letter prompted new investigations by the State Department of Education and both authorizers of Epic’s schools — the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and Rose State College.
Among the new claims, denied by Epic, are that school leaders doled out high-dollar bonuses to a handful of top administrators without school board authorization this year and had violated state law and school policy in the way it withdrew “a high percentage” of its students for truancy.
Then came the fallout of the split between Epic and Epic Youth Services, when the schools co-founders Chaney and Harris took the school system to court over claims that they’re owed another $7 million by the school.