State Teacher of the Year named finalist for national honor

Sometimes a high school homecoming is not just for student-athletes.

It’s for teachers, too.

“It’s so good to be home,” National Teacher of the Year finalist Rebecka Peterson said with a grin Friday to a cheering, standing-room-only crowd of students, staff and community members at Union High School.

The 2022-23 State Teacher of the Year, currently on sabbatical from teaching precalculus and Advanced Placement calculus at Union High School, Peterson was announced Wednesday as one of five finalists for National Teacher of the Year.

Organized by the Council of Chief State School Officers, the National Teacher of the Year is selected from among educators of the year from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, four U.S. territories and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

This year’s five finalists will be interviewed in February, and a winner will be announced later this year in Washington, D.C. The other four finalists are Harlee Harvey of Alaska, Carolyn Kielma of Connecticut, Jermar Rountree of the District of Columbia and Kimberly Radostits of Illinois.

“It’s been very, very emotional to be able to represent Union Public Schools and the teachers and students of Oklahoma,” Peterson said. “It’s just such an honor, and I am pieces of all of them, and I wouldn’t be here without my students and colleagues. To see such an outpouring of support hit me pretty hard today.”

As the current Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Peterson is traveling around the state this year as an advocate for teachers and public education.

As of Friday, she had visited classrooms in more than 30 counties to spotlight public school educators through her “Teachers of Oklahoma” social media campaign, modeled after “Humans of New York.”

If named National Teacher of the Year, Peterson would take another sabbatical to speak across the country on behalf of teachers and public education.

Peterson is the first national finalist from Union and Oklahoma’s first finalist since 2019, when Broken Arrow’s Donna Gradel was named among the country’s top four teachers.

“It’s no secret to us at Union Public Schools that Rebecka Peterson represents not only the amazing excellence going on in the classroom every day here but in public school classrooms across Oklahoma,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said.

Since the award was first presented in 1952, two Oklahoma teachers have been named National Teacher of the Year: Alva High School’s Edna Donley in 1959 and Charles Page High School’s Lawana Trout in 1964.

Now an accounting major at Oklahoma State University, Union High School graduate Anna Hemm was among the dozens of Peterson’s former students who queued up for a congratulatory hug or photograph Friday morning outside the school’s College and Career Center.

Hemm took precalculus and Advanced Placement calculus from Peterson while at Union and said those classes affected her decision to pursue a degree in accounting.

“She’s so much more than a math teacher,” Hemm said. “She showed every single day that she truly cared about her students and their well-being. I still talk to her to this day while I’m in college.”