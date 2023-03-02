Booker T. Washington English teacher Traci Manuel knows a thing or two about obstacles.

She knows a thing or two about addressing them, as well.

“You never know a teacher’s story,” the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year said Thursday morning at her first appearance back at Booker T. Washington High School since Wednesday’s award announcement. “It might seem like we’re hard on you and that there’s no end in sight and why am I having to do these things because it has nothing to do with the person you’re going to become. But it has everything to do with the person you’re going to become.”

A third-generation educator, Manuel struggled with reading as a child. Along with needing tutoring growing up, she said she spent lunch hours studying in the library while attending Booker T. as a student.

However, even with that extra effort, a counselor told her college was not a possibility for her. It took the encouragement of her family and a mentor at the North Mabee Boys and Girls Club, Jo Bright, to help her figure out a way to make it happen.

Referencing a line from the school hymn, Manuel said that counselor’s remarks wound up being a boon in the long term, and she challenged students to find a similar spark.

“Even though it was a setback hearing that from someone, it became my greatest weapon in life,” Manuel said. “What people told me I couldn’t achieve, I finally found the faith to be able to overcome the fear and say what I can do and can achieve. You have to find that same one to be able to be girded for life’s greatest task.”

As Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Manuel was given a tuition waiver for up to 36 graduate credit hours or 16 undergraduate credit hours from the University of Oklahoma. However, after consulting with other faculty members late Wednesday and early Thursday, Manuel called A’Taylor Elliott up on the stage during Thursday morning’s assembly to help the Booker T. senior clear an obstacle of her own.

Elliott plans to study nursing at OU. Since she did not qualify for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship and has not been successful in applying for other scholarships, she said she has been considering less-expensive schools. Her mother recently took on a second job to help cover her college costs.

Manuel surprised Elliott with the waiver, thus covering her first semester of undergraduate school in Norman.

“Taylor’s had to overcome obstacles, like me,” Manuel said. “Her story is different from mine, and I didn’t get the opportunity to teach Taylor. What I do know about her through … other fellow Hornets is that she is a strong young woman who is going places, who may not be at the top of the class, but you don’t always have to be at the top to know where you’re going.”

Thanks to Manuel’s surprise, an emotional Elliott said she will be able to attend OU in the fall.

“This means a lot,” Elliott said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about her, … but this changed my life.”

The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year program is coordinated through the office of Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction and is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program, sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Teacher of the Year finalists are selected by a cross-section of leading educators, lawmakers and civic leaders representing all regions of Oklahoma. A state selection committee reviews finalists’ nominations and videos of their classroom teaching and interviews the finalists before recommending the winner.

Along with being just the third Tulsa Public Schools teacher in 60 years to win the award, Manuel is the first Black woman to be named Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year, a fact that drew loud cheers and a standing ovation from the crowd in the Booker T. auditorium Thursday morning.

Instead of teaching, Manuel will spend the 2023-24 school year touring Oklahoma as an ambassador and advocate for public education. During Thursday’s assembly, she acknowledged legislation under consideration this session to redirect state funding away from public schools through tax credits or vouchers and called on students and other assembly attendees to share their stories on social media about their public school experiences to help with that advocacy.

“We have some people who may not want to see us succeed,” Manuel said. “We have some people who are not behind students like you who are diverse. We have some people who may want private schools or charter schools over public schools. But they (public schools) made me who I am, and they are making you who you are, so public education matters.”