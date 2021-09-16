State Supreme Court agrees to fast-track hearing in AG's appeal in school mask mandate lawsuit

The Supreme Court of Oklahoma has agreed to a fast-track hearing of the state attorney general's appeal in the school mask mandate lawsuit.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is appealing a district court's temporary injunction currently blocking the enforcement of the state’s new law against school mask mandates.

The appeal was filed Sept. 9, one day after an Oklahoma County judge signed a written order that gives school districts the ability to mandate face coverings with one caveat — that they offer the same exemptions required by law for mandatory school vaccines.

“The State of Oklahoma and Governor Kevin Stitt are enjoined from enforcing certain sections of SB658 enacted in 2021 against any board of education of a public school district that has exemptions as described herein,” reads the order signed by District Judge Natalie Mai.

“Any mask mandate or requirement for students in a K-12 public school must include the same exemptions that are present in (the state vaccine statute citation).”

Under state law, parents and legal guardians may claim an exemption from immunizations on medical, religious or personal grounds.