State Superintendent Ryan Walters calls for performance-based teacher pay raises

OKLAHOMA CITY — When State Superintendent Ryan Walters presents his proposed education budget this week, he's unlikely to recommend the $5,000 across-the-board-pay raises for teachers championed by his predecessor.

In a legislative hearing Tuesday, Walters said he wants to offer teacher pay raises based on student performance and implement new reading initiatives.

Walters will ask the newly reconstituted State Board of Education to approve on Thursday an education spending plan that is different from the $3.6 billion request approved under former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. The previous superintendent sought a $390 million funding increase, the bulk of which would be used to hike starting teacher pay from $36,601 to $41,601.

Walters' move to unveil a new budget appeared to confuse state lawmakers who were ready to dive into the details of the Oklahoma State Department of Education's funding request only be told they would have a new proposal to discuss next week. Walters gave only a high-level glimpse of his budget priorities and didn't provide any dollar figures for new initiatives.

Tension also ran high in the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education meeting as Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, an Elgin Republican and former teacher, said Walters' campaign rhetoric has some educators in her district concerned about the future of public education.

Appearing to reference Walters' support of school vouchers that would allow taxpayer dollars to flow to private schools, Hasenbeck said, "superintendents are terrified they're going to lose 10% of their appropriations."

Walters made few references to school choice during his presentation in the House chamber. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, has previously voiced strong opposition to universal school vouchers.

Walters started off by applauding the state Legislature for investing more money in K-12 education in recent years. Yet Oklahoma still lags nearly all states in educational outcomes, he said.

He talked at length about wanting to ensure that the state's youngest students are proficient in reading. He called for taking an "aggressive" approach to improving reading skills among students in prekindergarten through third grade.

"Every student should be able to learn to read in our schools," Walters said. "We've got to get the materials there. We've got to get the coaching there. We've got to get the professional development there to ensure that happens."

A former high school history teacher, Walters also talked about the importance of attracting and retaining top teachers. The key, he said, is offering performance-based pay incentives, although he did not offer details on how such a program might work.

Walters said that on his first day in office he instituted a hiring and spending freeze at the Department of Education. He said he is closely reviewing all hiring and spending decisions to ensure that the agency is being a good steward of taxpayer dollars.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can get behind Walters' emphasis on early childhood reading initiatives, said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who leads the education subcommittee.

McBride said he supports merit-based pay but that he also thinks the state should increase base salaries for teachers. Some lawmakers also want pay raises for school support staff, he said.

Ultimately, McBride said, he is looking for a long-term vision to improve K-12 education.

"I just want to fund education," he said. "I want kids to learn. I want the far right to shut up, and I want the far left to shut up. And I want to teach reading, writing and arithmetic."

Walters will present his proposed budget to the State Board of Education on Thursday. If approved, he will present that plan to lawmakers next week.

June 2022 video: Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters: 'What we've seen in Tulsa Public Schools has to be addressed'