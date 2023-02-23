OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, speaking to the State Board of Education on Thursday, questioned whether the state should be sending its students to Oklahoma colleges and universities.

He announced at the start of the State Board of Education meeting that he has “great concerns about our state’s universities” being focused on ideology rather than setting up students for success in the workforce.

Walters said he questions the current direction students are receiving and “whether we should be recommending they go into these institutions.”

Walters, a Republican who was elected state superintendent in November and appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to his Cabinet, has expressed an ongoing desire to rid Oklahoma public colleges and universities of spending on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs.

After his swearing in in January, he demanded a rapid 10-year review of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s spending history on and current materials used for DEI programs.

The regents responded by identifying $10.2 million budgeted for DEI activities for the current fiscal year, of which the state contributed $3.7 million. The regents said that amounts to 0.29% of all higher education spending and 0.11% of state expenditures on higher education.

In addition to DEI programs dealing with race and gender identity, about which Walters has expressed specific concerns since his candidacy for elected state office over all prekindergarten through 12th grade public schools, the Higher Education Regents’ list of targeted populations includes military veterans, adults, low-income students, disabled people, single mothers, international students including refugees, and students aging out of foster care.

Three Republican leaders of Oklahoma House of Representatives committees dealing with education watched the board meeting and responded later Thursday, taking issue with Walters' attack on higher education.

"It is clear the State Board of Education has no purview over Oklahoma's system of universities and colleges, which are maintained by The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, a constitutional board. Even in his capacity as the governor's appointed secretary of education, Walters has no true authority over the state's system of higher learning," says the statement from state Reps. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon; Mark McBride, R-Moore; and Anthony Moore, R-Clinton.

Baker chairs the House Common Education Committee; McBride chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee for Education; and Moore chairs the House Higher Education and CareerTech Committee.

"Data shows a college degree or Career Tech certification leads to better job opportunities and better salaries for young people," their statement continues.

"At a time when building our workforce is more critical than ever in our state, the superintendent should refrain from discouraging any student from pursuing higher learning.

"We implore the state superintendent to focus on the job he was elected to do, which includes supporting increased outcomes for the children and the educators in our preK-12 classrooms."

Featured video: State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks about DEI spending