State Superintendent Ryan Walters emailed explicit material he described as pornographic to all 149 members of the Legislature this week, apparently in an attempt to convince them that Oklahoma's public schools are rife with it.

The images were previously shown at a State Board of Education meeting.

"There is a request that we share the pornographic material with you as there is ongoing denial of the existence of these items in our school," the email begins. It includes a link to a recent State Board of Education meeting and attachments containing nine pages of explicit if not exactly erotic drawings and one page of text.

Some have questioned Walters' decision to publicly display and transmit by the state's internet system images he says are pornographic.

The drawings are from graphic novels that Walters says have been found in Oklahoma public school libraries. He has not said which schools or to what extent the materials are or have been accessible to students.

Walters has used the issue of sexually explicit materials — and especially those dealing with LGBTQ matters — to attack the credibility of public schools.

The images and text in the email depict gay sex and ambiguously gendered bodies. The email provides no context to the images, but some argue that the images are at best inappropriate for school libraries.

Walters' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Some of those receiving the emails said Walters quickly tried to "unsend," or retrieve them.

Walters was invited to a House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education meeting Thursday afternoon but declined. The meeting was subsequently canceled.

Subcommittee Chairman Mark McBride, R-Moore, said he didn't know whether Walters' unavailability for the committee meeting was related to the email, but he said the superintendents' claims about school libraries is "one question out of 12 or 13" that members have for him.

"We'd like to see some kind of proof," said McBride. "What school? What the superintendent did when he was notified. Was it dealt with?"

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, declined to comment.

Video: Superintendent shares concerns about pornographic material in Oklahoma school libraries