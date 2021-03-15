State Senate, House hear no bills related to Epic Charter Schools audit findings

This year, Dills found herself no longer a member of the House education committee and a bill she introduced to ensure full spending transparency for schools that contract with outside educational management organizations didn’t even receive a hearing on the education appropriations subcommittee chaired by McBride.

“There is a lot of education legislation out there right now that is being prioritized. There are people above me and it was a decision not to hear this legislation,” Dills said. “I’m just greatly disappointed. It’s hard for me to find a justification for a delay when there have been significant findings from three state agencies. I came here to take care of problems and we have a serious problem in our law. There was never, ever the intention of allowing these private, for-profit companies to take public money into private accounts and hide it.”

Dills said an oft-repeated contention she hears at the Capitol is that student learning spending by Epic’s private management company is no different than traditional public school money paid to outside vendors for goods or services. But she thinks that is false and misleading.