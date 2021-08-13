State Sen. Nathan Dahm threatens TPS with legal action for plan to require masks on buses

State Sen. Nathan Dahm threatened Tulsa Public Schools with legal action unless it submits to his demand to revoke requirements for students to wear masks on school buses.
In a letter emailed to every school principal in the district on Thursday, Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, wrote: “I encourage you to immediately reverse your illegal actions by revoking your requirement for students to wear masks on school buses. An immediate response to this letter is requested before further legal actions are taken.”
Tulsa Public Schools, where classes begin next Thursday, has adopted a plan for 2021-22 that says it "expects" students and employees to wear masks indoors. But masks will be mandatory on school buses because district leaders said they must comply with federal rules requiring masks on public transportation.
Spokeswoman Emma Garrett Nelson said the district has not responded to Dahm's letter, and she reiterated that the district will be following a standing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that requires face masks on public transportation conveyances.
That order specifically includes school buses, as well as airplanes, trains, subways and taxis.
But Dahm, whose District 33 includes a large swath of east Tulsa, said requiring students to wear masks on their school buses would violate a newly enacted state statute, Senate Bill 658.
That measure bars school districts from imposing mask mandates unless the governor declares a public health emergency. And Gov. Kevin Stitt has said repeatedly that this is something he won’t do despite the current COVID surge.
“There is currently no state of emergency declared by the Governor for the area covering your district. Therefore, any mask mandate implemented for your district is a violation of the law,” Dahm wrote to TPS.
The Tulsa World obtained a copy of the letter under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
At least one other local school district has mandated masks for students and staff on school buses.
Sperry Public Schools’ approved “Safe Return and Continuity of Services Plan” states: “Buses will continue to be cleaned/sanitized on a daily basis. When possible, windows will be down to improve air circulation. Masks are still required for students and staff while on the bus due to the proximity to others. If there is a shortage of bus drivers due to COVID-19, the district may need to reduce the number of bus routes,” that district’s plan states.
According to a clerk, Superintendent Brian Beagles was unavailable for comment on Friday afternoon.