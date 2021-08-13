State Sen. Nathan Dahm threatens TPS with legal action for plan to require masks on buses

That measure bars school districts from imposing mask mandates unless the governor declares a public health emergency. And Gov. Kevin Stitt has said repeatedly that this is something he won’t do despite the current COVID surge.

“There is currently no state of emergency declared by the Governor for the area covering your district. Therefore, any mask mandate implemented for your district is a violation of the law,” Dahm wrote to TPS.

The Tulsa World obtained a copy of the letter under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

At least one other local school district has mandated masks for students and staff on school buses.

Sperry Public Schools’ approved “Safe Return and Continuity of Services Plan” states: “Buses will continue to be cleaned/sanitized on a daily basis. When possible, windows will be down to improve air circulation. Masks are still required for students and staff while on the bus due to the proximity to others. If there is a shortage of bus drivers due to COVID-19, the district may need to reduce the number of bus routes,” that district’s plan states.

According to a clerk, Superintendent Brian Beagles was unavailable for comment on Friday afternoon.