State school board's vote to settle charter school funding lawsuit was 'shameful overreach,' new TPS lawsuit says

Tulsa Public Schools has filed a fresh lawsuit against the State Board of Education over its March 25 vote to settle a longstanding legal challenge over charter school funding.
Late Friday afternoon, attorneys for the district filed a petition in Tulsa County District Court seeking an injunction and declaratory judgment against the State Board of Education, calling the board-approved resolution to settle a 2017 lawsuit from the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association a “shameful overreach” and a violation of both the state constitution and state law.
“The resolution demonstrates an intent by the SBE to refuse to comply with the school funding provisions in the Oklahoma Constitution and statutes; and to direct or cause others, including the Oklahoma State Department of Education and county and/or state officials to effectuate and implement the unlawful resolution,” TPS attorneys wrote in Friday’s filing.
The district claims in the lawsuit that the state school board’s decision to settle would cost TPS at least $4 million annually should charter schools be granted an equal share of the revenue from sources that are currently restricted to traditional school districts.
Those sources include the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.
Among the specific state laws TPS argues were violated by the state school board’s actions is the Open Meeting Act.
Although the board’s publicly published agenda for its special March 25 meeting did list the 2017 charter school lawsuit as an item to be brought up in executive session, it did not include any language that would indicate a potential settlement would be discussed or even considered.
According to comments during the open portion of the meeting, the board received the settlement proposal just one day in advance.
A spokeswoman for the State Department of Education declined to comment Friday evening. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who was one of three board members to vote against settling the 2017 lawsuit, has previously said she believes it to be a violation of both state law and the state constitution.
The filing also challenges whether state school board member Jennifer Monies is legally serving on the board and seeks a declaratory judgment that the resolution did not receive the required majority of votes to pass.
One of four board members to vote in support of settling the lawsuit, Monies was appointed to the state school board by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May 2019. In January 2020, she was appointed to new term on the Board of Directors for John Rex Charter School in Oklahoma City by the rest of the board.
Under state statute, Oklahomans are barred from holding more than one appointed office simultaneously, and if someone is appointed to a second position, accepting the new seat automatically vacates the first one.
In Friday’s lawsuit, TPS attorneys argue that having a seat on a charter school board counts as an office under the dual office prohibition and does not meet the criteria laid out in state law for an exception, thus making Monies’ state school board seat vacant.
When reached Friday evening, Monies provided a written statement refuting TPS’ claims.
“I was lawfully appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Oklahoma State Senate and I will continue to faithfully carry out my responsibility as a volunteer state Board of Education member as I have done for two years.
"This issue has never been raised about any of my votes — including those that have benefited Tulsa Public Schools — or any issue with me serving in a voluntary capacity as an appointee on the local board of my kids’ school. It is disingenuous to do so now.
"Every vote I have made on the state Board of Education has been driven by improving education for all Oklahoma students and it will continue to be.”
Friday’s lawsuit was filed less than 24 hours after the Tulsa school board voted 4-0 to authorize its attorneys to file claims in “new or existing” litigation in “one or more forums” related to the state school board’s vote.
Dozens of districts across the state have also authorized their attorneys to pursue legal action or have passed resolutions condemning the state school board’s 4-3 vote. Area schools doing so include Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Tahlequah and Union.
Litigation is also pending in Oklahoma County, as Oklahoma City Public Schools filed a petition on March 31 challenging the state board’s authority in the existing case and seeking a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to block any reallocation of revenue that currently flows only to traditional public schools.
OKCPS’ petition also seeks a declaratory judgment about how Oklahoma statutes and the state constitution’s provisions on school funding should be interpreted, as well as on the State Board of Education’s authority.