State school board's vote to settle charter school funding lawsuit was 'shameful overreach,' new TPS lawsuit says

Under state statute, Oklahomans are barred from holding more than one appointed office simultaneously, and if someone is appointed to a second position, accepting the new seat automatically vacates the first one.

In Friday’s lawsuit, TPS attorneys argue that having a seat on a charter school board counts as an office under the dual office prohibition and does not meet the criteria laid out in state law for an exception, thus making Monies’ state school board seat vacant.

When reached Friday evening, Monies provided a written statement refuting TPS’ claims.

“I was lawfully appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Oklahoma State Senate and I will continue to faithfully carry out my responsibility as a volunteer state Board of Education member as I have done for two years.

"This issue has never been raised about any of my votes — including those that have benefited Tulsa Public Schools — or any issue with me serving in a voluntary capacity as an appointee on the local board of my kids’ school. It is disingenuous to do so now.

"Every vote I have made on the state Board of Education has been driven by improving education for all Oklahoma students and it will continue to be.”