OKLAHOMA CITY — Without discussion or debate, the Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved a pair of rules Thursday afternoon targeting school library content and disclosure requirements for school employees.

“There are major misunderstandings out there in our schools,” state Superintendent Ryan Walters said. “Our job as an agency is laid out by state statute to set rules to help ensure that the laws are being followed. They’re obviously not … and we get all these complaints and concerns.

“This was in response to parents across the state that they’re obviously not being upheld.”

Both rules are subject to approval by the Oklahoma Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt before enactment.

As approved, the accreditation of individual schools or districts could be downgraded if they are found to have library materials deemed to be pornographic or excessively sexualized.

The definition of pornographic in the rules is similar to the state’s legal definition of “obscene materials.”

Additionally, districts would be required to have a written policy for reviewing any library materials and responding to complaints regarding books or other items in their collections. Most school districts, including Tulsa, Union, Bixby and Owasso, already have policies in place for addressing challenged school materials.

As approved, districts and CareerTech sites could also be penalized if they fail to annually provide a complete listing of all library materials available districtwide to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

During Thursday’s meeting, Walters held up three books as examples of objectionable material: “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “Lawn Boy” by Jonathon Evison and “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Ibrahim Kendi and Jason Reynolds.

However, when asked after the meeting, Walters told reporters that he had only skimmed the three books and had not actually read any of them in full. He was also unable to say how many copies of those books or ones with similar content are in public school libraries across the state.

“I don’t care if this was just in one classroom in the state,” he said. “That was inappropriate for any child in the state of Oklahoma to have in their school libraries.”

A second administrative rule approved would require school district employees to disclose any changes or information regarding a child’s health, social or psychological development to parents or guardians within 30 days. The rule’s language specifically includes gender identity information, including the student’s preferred names or pronouns while at school.

Tied to a 2014 law known as the Parents Bill of Rights, the proposal also would require schools to allow parents to inspect sexual education classroom materials and to have schools honor their written objections “in whole or in part” to sex education “or any other instruction questioning beliefs or practices in sex, morality, or religion” without excluding students from the parts of instruction not objected to by the parent.

As was the case with the library materials, several area districts, including Tulsa and Union, already have processes in place to allow parents to review sexual education materials and potentially opt their students out from participating.

Despite objections from Freedom Oklahoma and multiple individuals that the provisions would jeopardize the safety of students whose gender identity or identity would be disclosed without their consent, legal counsel for the department said that a disclosure requirement was already in place.

“State law already directs that parents … have the fundamental right to direct and make decisions about a minor student’s education and health care,” OSDE attorney Bryan Cleveland said. “A school official who knows about a situation and doesn’t disclose that is defying state law.”

Unlike last Friday’s listening sessions at which both proposed rules drew largely chilly receptions, the audience at Thursday’s state board meeting largely spoke in support of the proposals, including from Gabe Woolley, a fourth-grade teacher at Tulsa Public Schools’ Peary Elementary School.

“My students are important and they already have an identity,” he said. “We don’t need to confuse them with this other stuff.”

Earlier this week, the Attorney General’s Office issued a non-binding advisory opinion questioning the rule-making process followed by the State Department of Education, including whether Walters’ efforts were overly broad. However, at Thursday’s meeting, Cleveland said he was advised by the opinion’s author that that letter should not be taken as an opinion on the day’s proceedings.

Additionally, among the concerns raised during Friday’s listening sessions was the absence of Walters and most of the board members to hear their thoughts on the proposed rules.

After the meeting Thursday, Walters refused to say where he was during Friday’s listening sessions beyond “having conversations with parents.”

Don Burdick represents Tulsa on the state board of education and was also among the state board members who did not attend Friday’s listening sessions. When asked after the meeting Thursday, he said he was unable to attend the listening sessions due to work obligations but had read through the public comments and watched the recording before casting his vote.

Walters also used the superintendent’s report to criticize teachers’ unions and formally announce his agency’s intent to notify teachers statewide that they are not required to join a professional organization that collects membership dues, such as the Oklahoma Education Association or Professional Oklahoma Educators.

“We will move to ensure that every teacher does not have automatic deductions (for dues) from their paychecks,” he said, noting that his office will be reaching out to Attorney General Gentner Drummond for additional clarity. “If they want to join a union, that’s their prerogative to do that but they will not have the state workers and state agencies take that money from their paychecks.”

Various bills to eliminate payroll deductions for teacher associations have been attempted, but failed during the last several state legislative sessions.

Currently, Senate Bill 99, sponsored by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would require that association members have to renew their payroll deduction elections annually, ending the practice of memberships automatically continuing or rolling over from one year to the next.

