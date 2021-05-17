State school board hires outside law firm amid charter funding fallout

“If 229 passes in a form that basically makes the hearing moot ... we all decide that hey, this is great. We’ve already filed the briefs, say this happens on the 28th — and then the lawsuits are dropped, we rescind our vote. The briefs have already been filed. Does it simply go away at that point or will there be other steps that will have to be taken?” Smith asked.

SB 229 is repurposed legislation that in its current version would create a $38.5 million equalization fund to distribute among school districts with low property tax bases. That would include brick-and-mortar charter schools, which do not have access to the building funds provided by local property taxes.

General Counsel Brad Clark suggested that the board discuss such “strategy and approach” with their new legal advisor in a non-public executive session during a future meeting of the board.