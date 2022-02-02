State regents' $898 million higher ed budget requested to help address workforce needs

Citing the pivotal role higher education plays in workforce and economic development, leaders for the state's public colleges and universities are emphasizing several key areas in their annual budget request.

"Our State Regents recognize the significant workforce needs of our state and are seeking additional investment in healthcare, technology, engineering and teacher education initiatives," said Allison Garrett, chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, in announcing the fiscal year 2023 budget request and 2022 legislative agenda for public higher education in Oklahoma.

The request is for $898 million, a 10.5% increase of $85.2 million over the previous appropriation of $812.8 million.

Garrett, starting her first year as chancellor, presented the request and agenda Tuesday at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah to a gathering that included area legislators, community leaders and public higher education representatives.

Higher education officials will discuss the budget request and agenda at different sites around the state in the coming weeks. An event is planned for noon Feb. 18 at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.