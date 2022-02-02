State regents' $898 million higher ed budget requested to help address workforce needs

Citing the pivotal role higher education plays in workforce and economic development, leaders for the state's public colleges and universities are emphasizing several key areas in their annual budget request.
"Our State Regents recognize the significant workforce needs of our state and are seeking additional investment in healthcare, technology, engineering and teacher education initiatives," said Allison Garrett, chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, in announcing the fiscal year 2023 budget request and 2022 legislative agenda for public higher education in Oklahoma.
The request is for $898 million, a 10.5% increase of $85.2 million over the previous appropriation of $812.8 million.
Garrett, starting her first year as chancellor, presented the request and agenda Tuesday at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah to a gathering that included area legislators, community leaders and public higher education representatives.
Higher education officials will discuss the budget request and agenda at different sites around the state in the coming weeks. An event is planned for noon Feb. 18 at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
The request includes $40 million for critical workforce development initiatives, including funds to help meet engineering, nursing and teacher education workforce needs; increase physician residency capacity in the state; fund precollegiate STEM summer academies; and provide scholarships for adult students.
"The majority of the '100 Critical Occupations' identified by Oklahoma Works as vital to our state's economic growth, and each of the 10 highest-paying critical occupations, require a postsecondary degree," Garrett said.
Joining her for the announcement, NSU President Steve Turner said, "Higher education plays an important role in addressing workforce needs in the state. That is why NSU remains committed to support efforts to increase degree attainment and access to needed training of in-demand skills to help meet the workforce needs of our students and community partners."
Requests described as priorities include $4 million to fully fund the concurrent enrollment program for high school seniors and juniors and $6.85 million to increase investments in need-based financial aid and scholarship programs.
The regents are also requesting $34.3 million for system operations, including campus operational support needs and deferred maintenance for campus infrastructure.