State lawmakers debate private school voucher spending during education policy forum at Jenks
State lawmakers debate private school voucher spending during education policy forum at Jenks

  • Updated
121121-tul-nws-jenksedpolicy-p1

Tulsa-area lawmakers fielded questions about their stance on spending public dollars on private school vouchers at a forum at Jenks High School on Friday. From left are Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa; Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa; Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow; Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa; and Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa. Tulsa-area lawmakers fielded questions about their stance on spending public dollars on private school vouchers at a Friday forum.

 By Andrea Eger Tulsa World

JENKS — Tulsa-area lawmakers fielded questions about their stance on spending public dollars on private school vouchers at a Friday forum.

The question arose at a luncheon that is hosted annually by Jenks Public Schools ahead of each new legislative session. School and municipal leaders from across northeastern Oklahoma attend and submit their questions in writing at the event.

Former public school teacher Sen. Jo Anna Dossett didn’t mince words in her response.

“We shouldn’t be doing that,” said Dossett, D-Tulsa.

Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, said: “Constitutionally, we are not supposed to do that. As far as helping children getting out of impoverished schools to better themselves, until we have another plan to look at, then I would support that.

“But I will not support vouchers, and that’s all there is to it.”

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, said he believes Oklahoma “should be careful and open-minded about how we can help each individual student.”

“I think there are several different ways and times when we can support several different students, say with disabilities, through the Oklahoma scholarship funds,” he said.

“Across the board vouchers? I think that’s not going to work — that’s not the intention. I think with 90% of our students going through common education, that’s where our focus should be. I do support limited ways to help those different students like that.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said the chair of the Senate Common Education Committee is working on that very issue ahead of the 2022 legislative session.

“The options given to parents don’t scare me at all because I know our school systems,” said Rader. “Sen. (Adam) Pugh (R-Edmond) is a very, very smart man. There are good people working on this. If the option can help the children, let’s help the children.”

 

Staff Writer

I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

