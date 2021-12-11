State lawmakers debate private school voucher spending during education policy forum at Jenks

JENKS — Tulsa-area lawmakers fielded questions about their stance on spending public dollars on private school vouchers at a Friday forum.

The question arose at a luncheon that is hosted annually by Jenks Public Schools ahead of each new legislative session. School and municipal leaders from across northeastern Oklahoma attend and submit their questions in writing at the event.

Former public school teacher Sen. Jo Anna Dossett didn’t mince words in her response.

“We shouldn’t be doing that,” said Dossett, D-Tulsa.

Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, said: “Constitutionally, we are not supposed to do that. As far as helping children getting out of impoverished schools to better themselves, until we have another plan to look at, then I would support that.

“But I will not support vouchers, and that’s all there is to it.”

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, said he believes Oklahoma “should be careful and open-minded about how we can help each individual student.”