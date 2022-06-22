OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Tuesday it will turn over new findings of misappropriation of public funds at Epic Charter Schools to law enforcement and recommend downgrading its accreditation to probationary status for the upcoming school year.

After a seven-month investigation, the state’s education agency claims top Epic administrators gave themselves $8.6 million in “improper” bonus payments in June 2021 and officials discovered dramatic increases in student absences and possible underreporting of truancy during the 2020-21 academic year.

“It is unfortunately true that Epic Charter Schools remains a challenged enterprise that appears to have misused taxpayer dollars, violated state law and fostered a climate of fear and uncertainty among school staff,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Epic officials were briefed on the report earlier Tuesday and informed of a host of “corrective actions” that will be required to bring them into compliance with state and federal laws.

The recommendation to lower Epic’s state accreditation status is set for the July 28 meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education. And officials said that further action, including recommending sanctions for Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield, are also possible.

“For the sake of the thousands of Oklahoma families and students who depend on Epic, it is critical that things be made right,” the report states. “The students of Epic deserve an excellent education, and the taxpayers of Oklahoma need Epic to fully change its ways.”

Among the findings:

• Improper bonus payments – Administrators, including Banfield and some deputy superintendents, received bonuses totaling $8.6 million in June 2021 in possible violation of state law that prohibits “converting state funds for personal use.”

Those bonuses were never approved by the school board, violated school board policy, and exceeded the employees’ employment agreements by at least $800,000. One individual employed for 35% of the school year reportedly received six times more than their employment contract provided.

• Student enrollment and attendance/truancy irregularities – Epic counted as many as 4,600 new students on their membership rolls and then counted them as absent for various lengths of time before they actually started school, in violation of state laws and regulations. The school could have benefited from this practice of “erroneously” adding 39,000 days of student membership to the tune of $780,000 in state aid.

From the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year, absences increased from 18,275 to 647,624.

For the 2020-21 school year, 6,436 students (nearly 9% of all students enrolled at Epic during the 2020-21 school year) were absent more than 50% of the time they were enrolled, and 3,399 students were absent more than 75% of the time.

• Possible “willful” violations” of the Open Meeting Act by the school board.

Board members have “grossly exceeded their roles” by interfering with administrators, directing employees outside board meetings and engaging in transactions for the school district without prior board authorization.

The report states Epic’s bonus compensation structure “paradoxically incentivizes employees to both not withdraw students for truancy (to increase regularly monthly compensation, which is based on enrollment counts) and to withdraw students for truancy at certain times of the school year (to increase their bonus payout and for student performance measures.”

And leadership and governance issues were found to still be lacking.

“Epic’s lack of internal controls and oversight by a governing board has created an environment that facilitated improper actions, which, even if done with good intentions to reward employee loyalty and extra effort, appears to have caused financial mismanagement and the misappropriation of funds,” the report states.

Several allegations levelled against Epic were found to be untrue, according to the SDE report released Tuesday.

Those include claims that a truancy audit had been “suppressed” from the entire school board.

And claims that employees were improperly terminated through a RIF, or reduction in force, were unfounded because it turns out charter schools are exempt from any requirement to have a RIF policy and Epic employees are “at-will” and therefore subject to termination at any time.

In a separate press conference Tuesday afternoon, Banfield acknowledged “policy and procedural mistakes” but he insisted he and the rest of the school’s administrative team are committed to working cooperatively with the state to address student attendance and enrollment issues.

School Board Chair Paul Campbell flatly denied violations of the Open Meetings Act. And he defended Banfield’s handling of bonus payments in 2021, saying it was his understanding the school board’s previous president and other board members had reviewed and discussed all compensation matters during a May 2021 board meeting even if they had not have taken a formal vote.

Announced in early December, the SDE investigation was prompted by allegations of fraud, improper board governance and a hostile work environment in the resignation letter of an Epic Charter Schools governing board member.

Kathren Stehno resigned in late November after one year of school board service, saying she believed she had been given false, partial or misleading information in recent months to influence her decision-making as a board member by Paul Campbell, Epic’s board chairman, and Banfield, the superintendent.

Stehno said she received evidence that Epic violated state law and school policy in the way it withdrew “a high percentage” of its students for truancy and that Epic school leaders recently handed out “extremely large and unapproved bonuses that exceeded employee contracts without board approval.”

The state’s efforts and attempts at holding Epic to account for compliance with state law have been criticized in the past by the state auditor, and also unsuccessful before the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

In all, nearly $20 million in penalties were assessed against the school system in 2021 by state education officials, primarily for exceeding Oklahoma’s legal cap on public school administrative costs.

That cap is intended to ensure as much taxpayer funding as possible goes to the direct instruction or service of students.

Hofmeister’s administration tried once before to convince the state board to send a “wake-up call for Epic and its governing board” by lowering its accreditation to probation status. That is the final step before a district could lose state accreditation and be forced to close.

But the matter was tabled by a vote of the board and never brought up again.

The state Department of Education is undergoing an unprecedented investigative audit by the state — at the request of Gov. Kevin Stitt — as a result of State Auditor Cindy Byrd’s investigative audit findings on Oct. 1, 2020, that Epic had misreported its administrative costs to the tune of millions of dollars during the previous five years and gone unchecked.

In a prepared statement, Byrd said the Department of Educations investigation “validates our findings that Ben Harris and David Chaney were employing dubious business practices when they managed Epic Charter Schools.”

“Fortunately, the new school administration is trying to comply with finance related laws and operate in transparency so any potential problem that may arise will be recognized and addressed before it snowballs into a crisis.”

Video: State Department of Education announces investigation; Epic Charter Schools responds

