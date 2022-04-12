 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State education secretary blasts Stillwater schools' years-old restroom policy

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s education secretary is blasting Stillwater Public Schools for a more than 6-year-old policy that allows students to use the restroom that matches their gender identity.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

