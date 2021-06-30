State Education Department awards $35.7M for school counselor

Almost 200 school districts and charter schools across Oklahoma will be getting relief funds to help address students’ mental health and academic needs.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education is awarding $35.7 million in grants to 181 school districts over three years to help launch the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps, the department announced Wednesday.
“Schools have wrestled with inadequate numbers of counselors and mental health professionals for far too long,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “Oklahoma children suffer from a higher rate of trauma than children in most other states, and the pandemic has only exacerbated such adversity.”
The student-to-counselor ratio recommended by the American School Counselor Association is 250-to-1. Statewide, the current student-to-counselor ratio is 411-to-1, with many districts, including Pretty Water Public School, simply going without. The dependent district near Sapulpa has about 240 students through the eighth grade and will receive $96,000 over three years through the grant.
“We have had counselors come in, but that was on a contract basis,” said Trish Hamilton, whose duties include payroll with the district. “We’ll be able to utilize this money to hire a counselor.
“We are very excited about the option to get to do this.”
Funded by a portion of the funds allocated to the state Department of Education under the American Recovery Plan Act, the grant covers about half the cost of salary and benefits for three years for counselors, licensed social workers, licensed mental health professionals, recreational therapists or contract services. Applicants were required to provide matching money to cover the other half of the costs.
Statewide, the funds will be used to pay for 222 school counselors, 36 licensed social workers, 54 licensed mental health professionals, four recreational therapists and 42 contracted services. The state Department of Education will also hire five regional support positions to help with training and professional development.
Four districts statewide will receive more than $1 million each: Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Broken Arrow and McAlester. Other grant amounts range from Valliant Public Schools’ $30,060 award to $825,000 for Moore Public Schools.
Tulsa Public Schools is slated to receive $1.3 million over the next three years, which will help pay for 12 new positions across the district. Academic counselors for secondary students will fill six grant-funded positions to help with tasks such as graduation checks. The other six positions will provide mental health support for students on campuses around the district.
Stephanie Andrew, executive director of Tulsa Public Schools’ Office of Student and Family Support Services, said the grant funding will make it possible to reach more students from both an academic and a mental health perspective while lightening the load on its current counselors.
“When we think about coming out of COVID-19, coming out of this last year, we need more and more supports for our students,” she said. “The way we wrote the grant was to get some college and career readiness counselors to help … as well as more mental health counselors. When we applied, we applied for funding for two sets of people who could help our students rebound after such a tumultuous year.”
Also among the recipients is the Osage County Interlocal Cooperative, a consortium of 13 rural school districts whose attendance areas span portions of Osage, Noble, Washington and Nowata counties. The entity has an office in Hominy and provides shared services for member districts as needed, including professional development, grant writing and mental health programs.
OCIC will receive $522,000 over three years to hire counselors to work with students in six of its member school districts. Along with Pawhuska, South Coffeyville, Shidler and Wynona, the OCIC grant includes two dependent school districts: Osage Hills near Bartlesville and Anderson on Sand Springs’ north side.
Of the six school districts included in the OCIC grant proposal, only Pawhuska and Shidler had a counselor on staff as of the application deadline.
Citing the increased need for in-person student supports due to the pandemic and its lingering ripple effects, OCIC Executive Director Jacque Canady said her office is already starting to look for potential counselor candidates.
“We have some discretionary federal grant money that we will use to help cover the matching obligation,” Canady said. “We will hire those counselors as quickly as possible.”