State Education Department awards $35.7M for school counselor

“When we think about coming out of COVID-19, coming out of this last year, we need more and more supports for our students,” she said. “The way we wrote the grant was to get some college and career readiness counselors to help … as well as more mental health counselors. When we applied, we applied for funding for two sets of people who could help our students rebound after such a tumultuous year.”

Also among the recipients is the Osage County Interlocal Cooperative, a consortium of 13 rural school districts whose attendance areas span portions of Osage, Noble, Washington and Nowata counties. The entity has an office in Hominy and provides shared services for member districts as needed, including professional development, grant writing and mental health programs.

OCIC will receive $522,000 over three years to hire counselors to work with students in six of its member school districts. Along with Pawhuska, South Coffeyville, Shidler and Wynona, the OCIC grant includes two dependent school districts: Osage Hills near Bartlesville and Anderson on Sand Springs’ north side.

Of the six school districts included in the OCIC grant proposal, only Pawhuska and Shidler had a counselor on staff as of the application deadline.