State education board calls special meeting on Epic Charter Schools audit

If that penalty had been assessed, it would have cut EYS’ management fees by $265,000.

Byrd's report, which is believed to be Part I of a two-part report, as well as the auditor's work papers are being turned over to law enforcement officials. And Byrd has vowed to continue to pursue public records for student learning spending at Epic in court, since EYS has blocked state auditors' access.

In recent years, Hofmeister’s administration has led state board actions against the accreditation status of a handful of school districts in instances of extraordinary concerns.

These include downgrading the accreditation for Oologah-Talala Public Schools, where school leaders were also censured for “shocking disregard” for students amid a rash of teacher misconduct cases to probation status earlier this year.