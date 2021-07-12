State Education Board adopts temporary rules on teaching race, gender in Oklahoma public schools

“We are teaching our children an accurate — and at times painful, difficult, and uncomfortable — history about our shared human experience," TPS spokeswoman Emma Garrett-Nelson said in a written statement.

"We cannot and will not teach those histories and experiences that reflect only the dominant white culture, just as we cannot and will not provide an education that deprives children of a true and accurate understanding of the world in which they live.

"As a public school district, we owe it to the communities we serve to teach the truth — our children and families need and deserve nothing less.”

She called it disappointing that the emergency rules were not made available to districts or the public for review until Monday morning.

“The lack of notice, the disregard for the operational needs of the public school districts it serves, and the absence of engagement with those who will bear the burden of these rules demonstrate a lack of transparency in the Oklahoma State Board of Education’s process for considering an issue of such magnitude,” Garrett-Nelson said.

“We are grateful to Board member Bradley for advocating on behalf of our students and schools and in support of educational experiences grounded in truth.”