The Oklahoma State Department of Education will take public feedback Friday on a pair of administrative rules that would restrict school library content and require school employees to notify parents about changes to their child’s identity.

The two listening sessions will be conducted in Room 1-20 of the Oliver Hodge Building, 2500 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Written comments may be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Friday to rules@sde.ok.gov.

The morning session, scheduled for 10 a.m., is for feedback on a proposed rule change to state statutes regarding accreditation that would penalize the accreditation status of an individual school or a district as a whole if it is found to have library materials deemed to be pornographic or excessively sexualized.

The definition of pornographic in the proposed rules is similar to the state’s legal definition of “obscene materials.” “Sexualized content” is determined based on the age of the youngest students with access to the school library in question.

Additionally, districts would be required to have a written policy for reviewing any library materials and responding to complaints regarding books or other items in their collections. Most school districts, including Tulsa, Union, Bixby and Owasso, already have policies in place for addressing challenged school materials.

As drafted, districts and Career Tech sites could also be penalized if they fail to annually provide a complete listing of all library materials available districtwide to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Scheduled for 2 p.m., the afternoon session is over a proposed rule that, according to a February press release from State Superintendent Ryan Walters, is meant to reinforce a 2014 measure known as the Oklahoma Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Among the rule’s proposed provisions, school district employees would be required to disclose any changes or information regarding a child’s health and social or psychological development to parents or guardians within 30 days. The language of the proposed rule specifically includes gender identity information, including the student’s preferred names or pronouns while at school.

The proposal also would require schools to allow parents to inspect sex education classroom materials and to have schools honor their written objections “in whole or in part” to sex ed “or any other instruction questioning beliefs or practices in sex, morality, or religion” without excluding students from the parts of instruction not objected to by the parent.

Justin Holcomb, a spokesman of the Oklahoma State Department of Education, said about 500 written comments had been submitted as of mid-day Thursday regarding the two rules up for consideration Friday.

However, he was unable to provide a breakdown Thursday of how many had been submitted for each rule beyond a claim that the majority of submissions were a campaign form letter from a chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in opposition to the provisions regarding sex education and mandatory disclosure of student information.

Beyond the ACLU, other organizations, including Freedom Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee, have voiced opposition to the proposed rules, as well.

Freedom Oklahoma is an Oklahoma City-based organization that advocates for two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and nonbinary Oklahomans. Its executive director, Nicole McAfee, said more than 900 people had submitted comments about the proposed rule changes via a form on the organization’s website.

“We know that having one affirming adult in an LGBTQ+ teen’s adult can be literally life saving and disrupt rates of suicidality and suicide ideation,” McAfee said. “A rule proposal like this doesn’t create space for that affirmation, safety and trust. Instead, it creates a scenario where every student regardless of gender identity or sexuality has to feel like their presentation is being policed at school in a way that if any of their behavior is assumed out be out of line with their sex as assigned at birth it could result in them being outed, regardless of whether that assumption is actually true.”

Both proposed rules contain a provision that willful noncompliance is grounds for the State Board of Education to penalize a district’s accreditation. However, neither rule provides a definition of “willful” or how that determination will be reached, thus drawing concerns from the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee about the lack of due process for districts, schools and teachers accused of violations.

“There is nothing there outlining how a complaint is filed,” Oklahoma PLAC legislative chair and retired educator Sherri Brown said. “There is nothing in there outlining what constitutes an investigation. There is nothing in the rules that requires a hearing to allow a district to present their side.

“Just like with House Bill 1775 ( which bans the teaching of certain concepts on gender and race), this will be used to weaponize the State Department of Education through the rule-making process and attack school districts.”

Administrative rules are written by state agencies to help them carry out existing state laws. Both proposed rules are subject to approval by both the State Board of Education and the Oklahoma Legislature before enactment.