State Department of Ed, statewide virtual charter board and school sponsor investigating new Epic allegations

"For a school district that has faced years of federal and state criminal investigations, a 19-month state audit that resulted in a demand to repay more than $11 million, (the Oklahoma State Department of Education) identifying 16 areas of non-compliance and recommending probation for the district, and a separate $10 million withholding by our department because of improper administrative costs to now have additional allegations of fraud, improper board governance and a hostile work environment is unacceptable and must not be tolerated.

"We are on the side of students and taxpayers, and that's why OSDE immediately began its investigation into these very serious allegations."

Robert Franklin, an associate superintendent at Tulsa Technology Center who serves as chairman of Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, told the Tulsa World that the authorizing entity of Epic One-on-One has also already begun an inquiry into Stehno’s claims, which she shared with the state board.

“We are doing our due diligence to analyze what has been written and brought to us and then to investigate the concerns that have been raised and to see what issues might present stumbling blocks for us to complete the agreement and the compliance with that,” Franklin said.