State CareerTech board rejects budget for Stitt project

The Oklahoma CareerTech board declined to approve the budget Thursday for a dropout-prevention initiative it inherited from another agency in 2021, thus effectively ending the program.

Jobs for America’s Graduates Oklahoma, or JAG-OK, was launched in October 2020 by Gov. Kevin Stitt in collaboration with a national nonprofit and initially run through the Oklahoma Office of Educational Quality and Accountability under the supervision of Ryan Walters. It placed state employees in various high schools around the state with the goal of linking at-risk students with real-world work experiences to prevent them from dropping out.

As presented to the board in Oklahoma City on Thursday morning, the initiative would have received $388,440 from CareerTech’s general appropriation fund for the coming fiscal year, plus another $45,000 from the revolving fund through a private donation that was earmarked for one specific high school to participate.

In turn, those funds would have been sent to six high schools across eastern Oklahoma through a memorandum of understanding to cover 12-month contracts for a teacher at each site to work with up to 60 students deemed to be at high risk for dropping out.

Broken Arrow, Durant, Glenpool, Watts and Wewoka would have received funding through the general appropriation request. Broken Bow High School would have received revolving fund dollars through a donation from Weyerhaeuser, a timber company headquartered in Seattle with operations in southeastern Oklahoma and southwestern Arkansas.

A spokesman for Oklahoma CareerTech confirmed Thursday morning that under state law, at least five of the board’s nine members would have to vote yes in order for the budget to be adopted.

Board members Brian Bobek, Randy Gilbert and Estela Hernandez were absent Thursday morning, and the board currently has a vacant seat representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

The budget did receive a majority of the votes cast among the five members present, with yes votes from Michael Brown, Peter Dillingham and Edward Hilliary.

However, citing concerns about duplication of existing programs and the number of students served by the program, both State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is challenging Stitt as a gubernatorial candidate, and — after an extended pause — Shaelynn Haning voted no.

As the elected state superintendent, Hofmeister chairs the board. The other eight members are appointed by the governor and are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

“The need is immense,” Hofmeister said. “But this is serving at the very most 360 students. Every year, we have 42,000 to 43,000 students who are set to graduate. When you see resources that are pretty significant — over half a million (dollars) last year and easily $425,000 this year — on such a small number of students on such a large problem, I’m questioning whether this is a good use of funds.”

In an emailed statement, Stitt spokeswoman Kate Vesper called the decision disappointing and accused Hofmeister of playing politics.

“Unlike the superintendent, Gov. Stitt believes Jobs for America’s Graduates, which amounts to less than half of one percent of CareerTech’s budget for a cause that impacts 1 in every 4 students in Oklahoma, is a successful program and he appreciates CareerTech’s commitment to Oklahoma students,” she wrote.

The CareerTech system has had a dropout recovery program in place for more than two decades, with seven campuses statewide offering a combination of credit recovery and career training classes.

CareerTech Deputy State Director Justin Lockwood advised the board that that program’s enrollment among those seven sites ranges from 30 students to about 250, with plans underway to add up to four more sites to accommodate demand.

By comparison, JAG-OK Director H.L. Baird told the board that about 200 students statewide participated in the JAG-OK program during the 2021-22 school year at a budgeted cost of $3,000 per student. The program’s per-pupil cost was projected to drop to about $1,150 per student in ’22-’23.

The five schools that would have received money through the general appropriations fund were selected on a first-come, first-served basis, Baird said, with another 10 districts expressing interest.

“It is not a cheap program,” Baird said. “But if we do this right, we will be reaching the most vulnerable students. In my experience in education, you spend 80% of your time on 20% of your students.”

JAG-OK was transferred to CareerTech in July 2021, but no funding came with it. The department had already approved its budget for that fiscal year, prompting it to use some of its carry-forward funds in order to keep it going through June 30.

“I want everyone to understand that this was a directive that came to us,” CareerTech interim Director Lee Denney said. “We didn’t dream this up. However, when we are asked to do something, we show up.”

At its June meeting, the board omitted funding for JAG-OK while voting on the CareerTech system’s overall budget for fiscal year 2023 due to unanswered questions about the bidding process followed for the program and how it even wound up being under the CareerTech umbrella.

CareerTech officials said after the June meeting that a $25,000 membership affiliation fee paid to the national Jobs for America’s Graduates organization was not subject to competitive bidding because of a 2020 change in state law.

The JAG-OK program moved to CareerTech from the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability as part of an interagency transition that was not mandated by statute, according to CareerTech officials, and the board was notified of the move in June 2021 and the following month by the agency’s former director.

With the board rejecting the JAG-OK budget, Denney said at Thurdsay’s meeting that the $45,000 earmarked for Broken Bow High School’s participation will be returned to the donor and that districts that have already incurred costs to train and prepare staff for implementing the program will be reimbursed.

A spokesman for the CareerTech system confirmed Thursday afternoon that the reimbursement will come from the department’s carryover funds from the previous fiscal year and that there are no plans to bring the program back before the board for reconsideration.