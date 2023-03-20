A Tuesday meeting of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board where a vote on a proposal to establish the nation’s first online religious charter school was expected has been postponed.

Board chairman Robert Franklin said he made the call because he believes more time is needed because Gov. Kevin Stitt and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, appointed new board members since the public body’s last meeting.

“According to our timeline, we have until late April to respond (to the Catholic charter school application). I’m just trying to do my due diligence to make sure board members are making good, thorough decisions based on all of the documentation. The new board members also have video of the last meeting to review, if they choose,” Franklin said.

The Catholic Church in Oklahoma has applied for state sanctioning and taxpayer funding of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which is proposed to serve students in towns without Catholic schools and to expand online course offerings to students in existing Catholic schools.

Membership on the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board had fallen to two in November when one member stepped down to take a job as the governor’s chief of staff.

That meant no meetings could be held in December or January.

Then Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat appointed Nellie Tayloe Sanders of Kingfisher to the board, which met in February, where a lengthy presentation by Catholic education leaders in Oklahoma was made in person.

In early March, Gov. Stitt appointed Scott Strawn, vice president for business and finance and chief financial officer at Southern Nazarene University, a private college in Bethany, and House Speaker McCall appointed Bill Pearson, an Oologah town trustee and chairman of the Rogers County Republican Party.

Franklin, who works as a top administrator at Tulsa Technology Center, said he, personally, is still working to get some of his own legal questions and concerns addressed before being prepared to vote on the St. Isidore application.

“Oftentimes as a board member you can be sued collectively and individually, and in this case, there have been statements made that lawsuits will be filed no matter what,” he told the Tulsa World on Monday. “I have asked the executive director for clarity and whether we could find out what our legal counsel’s advice would be prior to a vote.”

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa worked with attorneys at the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Clinic for 18 months on the St. Isidore application because they see it as a likely test case bound for litigation.

Already, the application has been the subject of disagreement between Gov. Stitt and former Attorney General John O’Connor, whom Stitt had appointed, and the newly elected Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Late last year before leaving office, then-AG O’Connor issued a legally nonbinding, advisory opinion that the state’s current ban on publicly funded charter schools being operated by sectarian and religious organizations could be a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment “and therefore should not be enforced.”

Stitt applauded the move and it served as a green light to Catholic leaders to proceed with the application for sponsorship and taxpayer dollars of their new proposed private Catholic online school.

In February, Drummond withdrew O’Connor’s legal opinion and cautioned the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board against sponsoring St. Isidore.

Drummond said the request for such legal advice should have been rejected when it was made in fall 2021 because it came from the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s executive director rather than the governing board itself after a majority vote.