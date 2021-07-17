State board of education's lone no vote on critical race theory rules reflects on decision

We are all talking around an issue – Critical Race Theory, which is not taught in K-12 education – we are solving for an issue that is not present. Even the state Department (of Education) shared there have been zero complaints about CRT, or race or topics that were uncomfortable surfacing to require this legislation or these rules.

Q: Your fellow board members have now engaged in behind-the-scenes work with lawmakers on a couple of high-profile, controversial issues, this being the latest example and the previous one, to increase charter school funding, sparked lawsuits and new legislation. What is your opinion of the practice and do you ever participate?

A: No, because I think it’s in the best interest of all of us to operate with transparency, with open communication and engaging the public for their views, opinions and even pushback.

What I shared at the public meeting on record was I did not even receive the proposed rules until 20 minutes before the meeting started. That lack of transparency for me – even as a board member – is amplified when we think about teachers and parents and students who did not have access to that information.