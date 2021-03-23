State Board of Education's deadline for $11.2 million repayment by Epic Charter Schools passes with no payment

But the state audit questioned how EYS could take $46 million in fees for management services while relying primarily on publicly funded administrative employees of Epic Charter Schools to do the work.

In demanding repayment, the state board of education zeroed in on three findings by the state auditor:

• Underreported administrative payroll costs for six previous fiscal years totaling $8.4 million, of which Epic was already penalized about $530,000.

• A 2016 episode first red-flagged by accountants at the Oklahoma State Department of Education that showed Epic “inaccurately reclassified administrative costs,” thus avoiding a $2.6 million penalty for exceeding Oklahoma’s limit on administrative costs.

• And the discovery that $203,000 in Oklahoma taxpayer dollars was paid to Epic’s charter school in California.

According to public records requested by the World, Epic’s attorney Bill Hickman has responded to the state Department of Education about each of those three findings as follows:

• Epic believes the state auditor overstated the penalty Epic should pay for underreporting its administrative payroll costs by almost $8.1 million, but acknowledges it should pay the state a penalty of $307,148.