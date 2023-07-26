Related content Coverage of State Superintendent Ryan Walters: Read previous stories and columns from the Tulsa World archives

The Oklahoma State Board of Education will be asked not to make a decision regarding Tulsa Public Schools' 2022-23 accreditation status at its meeting Thursday morning.

On Wednesday around noon, Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesman Matt Langston told the Tulsa World that State Superintendent Ryan Walters will recommend delaying action on Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation status to the State Board of Education's August meeting. Langston said Walters had already shared that information with at least one lawmaker and some other "concerned parties."

TPS is scheduled to start the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 17 — a full week before the State Board of Education's regularly scheduled August meeting.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday at TPS’ Education Service Center, Superintendent Deborah Gist said she found out about Walters’ intent to delay the upcoming accreditation vote via Twitter less than an hour before her meeting with reporters and was not prepared to comment on its potential impact on the start of classes.

“If that (the delayed vote) holds to be true, then that is something we will have to understand as it unfolds,” she said.

When reached Wednesday afternoon, Langston said TPS would still be able to start classes on Aug. 17 under its accreditation status from the previous school year.

School districts' accreditation statuses are subject to annual review. An agenda for Thursday's State Board of Education meeting posted on the State Department of Education's Oliver Hodge Building in Oklahoma City shows that the board is slated to vote on the accreditation status of all the state's public school districts.

After a press conference Friday outside TPS’ Education Service Center, Walters implied to reporters that when it comes time to look at TPS’ accreditation, he will raise the issue of what he perceived to be a threat to a school board member’s religious freedom.

Additionally, at both at Friday’s press conference and a town hall event at Trinity Christian School in Lawton on Tuesday night, Walters accused TPS of financial mismanagement.

“I want to say this, folks,” Walters said Tuesday night. “I have an absolute huge frustration with Tulsa Public Schools.”

According to documents obtained by the Tulsa World via an open records request, TPS officials were advised that the accreditation office is recommending that the district as a whole be accredited with two deficiencies for the coming school year.

Of the two deficiencies, one was due to a report's late submission. The other, referred to as “lack of internal controls,” is tied to findings in the district’s annual external audit.

Accepted by the district’s school board in April, that audit flagged about $364,000 in questionable vendor contracts connected to former TPS Talent Management Director Devin Fletcher and indicated that Fletcher circumvented TPS’ disbursement and conflict of interest policies. Of the $364,000 paid to those vendors, $270,000 came from philanthropic donors.

On Wednesday, Gist acknowledged the audit findings and said the district was notified about the additional accreditation deficiency connected to those audit findings in early July — almost two months after it had been apprised of its original accreditation recommendation.

“I have taken full responsibility for the fact that we have handled it,” she said of the financial discrepancy. “We found it. We reported it. We’ve addressed it. We’ve done it in every possible way.”

School accreditation in Oklahoma has six tiers: accreditation with no deficiencies, accreditation with one deficiency, accreditation with deficiencies, accreditation with warning, accreditation with probation and non-accredited.

A district or individual campus that is accredited with at least one deficiency means the site in question did not meet at least one standard but that the shortcoming does not detract from the overall quality of the school’s or district’s educational programs.

Conversely, a district or individual campus that is accredited with a warning means the site fails to meet at least one state standard and that the deficiency does detract from the quality of the school’s educational programs.

Tulsa Public Schools’ state accreditation was downgraded in July 2022 over an allegation that it violated a state law commonly referred to as House Bill 1775, which limits classroom discussion on race and gender. The district was penalized for an August 2021 professional development session on implicit bias for teachers — not students — offered through a third-party vendor.

Among the interested parties who were notified about the planned delay in TPS' accreditation consideration was Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who previously told the Tulsa World that he had reached out privately to the state superintendent about his relationship with the state’s largest public school district.

"Superintendent Walters and I had a good conversation this morning, and he let me know at that time that TPS accreditation would not be decided tomorrow," he said. "He said TPS accreditation could be on the agenda for their August meeting. He offered to stay in touch over the next month so he can keep me updated, which I appreciate."