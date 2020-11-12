State Board of Education again leaves mask issue to local districts despite push from Oklahoma physicians, child advocacy group

“I fear if we don’t do this, our schools will close,” Crawford said.

Dr. Dwight Sublett, a pediatrician who has worked for 37 years in Stillwater, said he is concerned that infected young children, who are commonly “nonsymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic,” may be spreading coronavirus to their own families and their teachers.

“It is time that we readdress this issue. I strongly encourage you to reconsider your vote on this matter,” Sublett said.

“We now know that if we use a multilayer cloth mask, it is effective not only for large droplets but also smaller droplets. We can reduce (transmission) by 70 percent," he said. "I think we can save some lives along the way, too.”

Dr. David Kendrick, who practices internal medicine and pediatrics in Tulsa and operates a health information exchange system that connects hospitals, clinics, labs and tribes across the state, showed the board maps and charts documenting the dramatic uptick in the rate of rise in positive COVID tests and higher rates of cases in municipalities without masking mandates as compared to those with mandates.

