State Board of Ed clamps down on southwest OKC public school district, north OKC Indigenous charter school

OKLAHOMA CITY — Conditions have become dire in a southwest Oklahoma City school district and a local charter school, putting the status of both in danger.

Western Heights Public Schools has been placed on probation, one step away from potentially dissolving the school district.

At a special meeting of the State Board of Education on Friday, officials raised concerns about significant losses in enrollment and staffing at Western Heights, a failure to provide in-person education this school year and wrongful use of bond funds.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education demanded that Western Heights take corrective action within 90 days or risk losing its accreditation entirely. A loss of accreditation would mean the state no longer recognizes the district, and all students would transfer to surrounding schools.