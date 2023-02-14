OKLAHOMA CITY — The governing board over Oklahoma’s online public charter schools heard Catholic leaders’ pitch for state sponsorship and taxpayer funding for what would be the first religious charter school in the country.

Critics of the idea, meanwhile, urged the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to deny the application for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, named for a sixth-century Catholic bishop and scholar who is patron saint of the internet and technology.

The application calls for a Catholic school, not a public school, that could enroll as many as 500 students at the outset and 1,500 by the fifth year of operation — and be funded by Oklahoma taxpayers.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa worked with attorneys at the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Clinic for 18 months on the application, which is considered a test case bound for litigation.

Lara Schuler, senior director of Catholic education at the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, told the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board on Tuesday that there are 180 to 190 Catholic parishes across Oklahoma but only 32 Catholic schools, located primarily in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, with the exception of Ponca City and Enid.

She said St. Isidore could serve families in rural Oklahoma for whom distance and cost are barriers to a Catholic school education, as well as current Catholic school students in need of access to additional coursework.

Board Chairman Robert Franklin asked if such needs for online Catholic school exist, why hasn’t the church addressed those on its own without seeking to take on the additional bureaucracy and oversight of government involvement?

“When we get away from the metropolitan areas and we are looking at the population and their ability to afford tuition for Catholic virtual school, that’s a real consideration,” Schuler said. “And if we’re competing against all other virtual schools, but all of the other ones are free, that’s a problem. And the taxpayer dollars are paying for all of those other ones, but our parents are paying taxes, too.”

Oklahoma’s current law states that charter school sponsors “may not authorize a charter school or program that is affiliated with a nonpublic sectarian school or religious institution.” And any charter school’s programs, admission policies, employment practices and all other operations “shall be nonsectarian,” which means not involving or relating to a specific religious sect or political group.

But late last year before leaving office, then-Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor issued an advisory opinion that the state’s current ban on publicly funded charter schools being operated by sectarian and religious organizations could be a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment “and therefore should not be enforced.”

Advisory opinions from the Attorney General’s Office are legally nonbinding unless an Oklahoma district court determines that it should be binding, but O’Connor’s opinion served as a green light to the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to proceed.

Schuler gave a lengthy presentation about Catholic leaders’ vision for the new online school, including standards for attendance and an academic program infused with religious faith.

Franklin asked how “religious indoctrination is incorporated” into instruction in Catholic schools, such as the proposed St. Isidore.

Schuler responded that it is required every day.

For example, she explained that theology is incorporated with history and social studies classes and that social-emotional learning programs include ones named Friendzy and Responsive Classroom, as well as “Virtues in Practice,” which she described as specifically Catholic in nature and illustrated with the virtues that various saints represent.

“Catholic faith is a required course all the way through. It is a spiraling curriculum,” she said.

The board’s newest member, Nellie Tayloe Sanders, asked about differentiated instruction to be offered for students with special learning needs, and Schuler said dyslexia is the area of greatest need for existing Catholic schools in the state. Franklin asked about the proposed Catholic school’s capacity to enroll “high needs” special education students.

“Currently in our schools, we don’t see that very often. That is something we will need to develop,” Schuler responded.

In explaining St. Isidore’s proposed governance and operations, she said the “Archdiocese Education Management Service” — the same one that serves existing Catholic private schools — would provide such things as curriculum design, information technology components and marketing.

After the meeting, Franklin said the St. Isidore application presentation left him with many questions unanswered.

“I’m wondering where is the need? Where are those employees? Where are those students they’re looking to serve – and was it generated from interest in the legal process, or was it generated from a clamoring that says we need this desperately?” Franklin told the Tulsa World. “Hurdle one is: Is it constitutional for us to do it or not? And that is obviously open to legal interpretation.”

The board has 90 days from the date of application to approve or deny it, which means a vote must be taken by the end of April at the latest. But Franklin said that as far as he is concerned, he would like the applicants to receive the board’s response as soon as possible.

The board’s next scheduled meeting is March 14.

Critics offered public comment

Americans United for Separation of Church and State has written to the board twice in the last two weeks explaining its stance that former Attorney General John O’Connor’s opinion “misinterprets the nature” of Oklahoma charter schools under the state’s existing law.

The organization’s senior litigation counsel, Kenneth Upton, a native of Oklahoma and an Oklahoma City University School of Law alumnus, signed up for public comment on Tuesday and told the board on that state sponsorship of a proposed charter school that has vowed to teach religion, sponsor prayer and be a place of evangelization would represent “a sea change in the law” and not be in Oklahoma’s best interest.

“Do your duty to uphold the constitution,” Upton said.

Sherri Brown, with the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee, or OKPLAC, a statewide, nonprofit coalition of education advocacy groups, urged board members during public comments to “keep solid the wall between church and state established in our state’s constitution” in how they vote.

“One of the most fundamental principles of religious freedom is that the government should never tax any of its citizens to pay for somebody else’s religion,” Brown said. “Do not sacrifice constitutional rights at the altar of school choice.”