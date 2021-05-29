State auditor wins access to Epic Charter Schools' long-shielded spending records

“This is not a pause of a relationship, and I want to be clear about that.”

The split agreement bars EYS from signing any more contracts or agreements on Epic’s behalf and from attending the school’s upcoming administrative retreat at a hotel and says it must “cease and desist” contacting school employees. EYS agreed to donate or release all assets and equipment and to donate to the school an SUV and cargo van it owns.

The termination agreement also lays out a complicated calculation of how much of the school’s Learning Fund dollars could still change hands between Epic Charter Schools and EYS in the coming weeks.

In addition to its 10% cut of every revenue dollar through the end of the fiscal year, the terms of the deal indicate the school might still be on the hook to send Learning Fund dollars to EYS so EYS can ensure that all student expenses and liabilities through July 1 are paid.

But Epic Charter Schools will be deducting nearly $11 million in various administrative penalties assessed by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Epic Assistant Superintendent Shelly Hickman told the Tulsa World the school is still waiting on EYS to invoice it for remaining Learning Fund dollars.