State auditor to lawmakers: Epic Charter Schools mismanagement is largest abuse of taxpayer funds 'in the history of this state'

EYS has since sued Epic for more money and Epic has countersued. That matter is still pending in district court.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, asked how none of the Epic schools’ authorizers, nor the state Board of Education, law enforcement, or the Legislature has been able to put a stop to so much wrongdoing over the course of so many years.

Byrd said she believes it is worth noting that it took forensic auditors to suss out what annual financial statement audits required for all schools do not check for.

She said she is not aware of any forensic auditor on staff at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which had been investigating allegations of financial wrongdoing at Epic for six years. And charter school sponsors in the state, which received a total of $10 million last year, had not been using any public funds they receive to check for schools’ compliance with state and federal laws previously.

“This was just a very complex scheme that was hidden,” Byrd.

Several lawmakers inquired what new policies or changes in state law could prevent such activity in the future.