State Academic Bowl to be socially distanced with no spectators this year

Additionally, the traditional large awards presentation recognizing the winners in each classification will not happen. Teams will simply receive their trophies at the end of their last match.

For two Tulsa-area defending state champion teams, the pandemic has meant learning how to enunciate answers while wearing masks and incorporating more technology into their practices beyond just a buzzer system and timer.

With Tulsa Public Schools in distance learning, the two-time defending Class 6A state champions at Booker T. Washington High School have moved not only the majority of their practices online but their district tournament, as well, back in October.

To accommodate the shift, as well as to keep the students from sharing buzzers, the team switched to a web-based bar trivia platform that incorporates a cellphone app that participants download and use to ring in.

“As a coach, I don’t like wireless systems,” coach Mike Blazek said. “They’re a little slow to respond sometimes, and they can be a little inconsistent. I loved the old wired systems, as they’re basically bombproof and almost always work.

“However, in the time of COVID, it’s nice to be able to take your buzzer or activator and take it with you. Having the wireless system really worked well for us.”