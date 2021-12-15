Staffing issues force Carver Middle School to distance learning

Staff absences are prompting another Tulsa Public Schools campus to suspend in-person classes, as Carver Middle School will pivot to distance learning Thursday.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, seven Carver faculty members have called in absent for Thursday.

A decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday. Friday is TPS’ last day of classes for the fall semester.

As per an email to Carver parents obtained by the Tulsa World, live Zoom calls are scheduled for the morning and the afternoon will be used for final exams. Grab-and-go meal service will be available at the school, located at 624 E. Oklahoma Place, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scheduled athletic events will continue as planned, but no transportation will be provided.

Since the start of the school year in August, staff absences, staff vacancies and a lack of substitute teachers have prompted multiple TPS sites to switch temporarily to distance learning. They include Carnegie, Cooper, Eliot and Hawthorne elementary schools; Memorial Middle School; Memorial and McLain high schools; and Webster Middle and High School.

