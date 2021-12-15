 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staffing issues force Carver Middle School to distance learning
0 Comments

Staffing issues force Carver Middle School to distance learning

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Staff absences are prompting another Tulsa Public Schools campus to suspend in-person classes, as Carver Middle School will pivot to distance learning Thursday.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, seven Carver faculty members have called in absent for Thursday.

A decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday. Friday is TPS’ last day of classes for the fall semester.

As per an email to Carver parents obtained by the Tulsa World, live Zoom calls are scheduled for the morning and the afternoon will be used for final exams. Grab-and-go meal service will be available at the school, located at 624 E. Oklahoma Place, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scheduled athletic events will continue as planned, but no transportation will be provided.

Since the start of the school year in August, staff absences, staff vacancies and a lack of substitute teachers have prompted multiple TPS sites to switch temporarily to distance learning. They include Carnegie, Cooper, Eliot and Hawthorne elementary schools; Memorial Middle School; Memorial and McLain high schools; and Webster Middle and High School.

Featured

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi hail ties amid tensions with West

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broken Arrow Public Schools names new superintendent
Education

Broken Arrow Public Schools names new superintendent

  • Updated

Without any public discussion or debate, the Broken Arrow school board voted Tuesday night to accept a mutual separation agreement with Superintendent Janet Vinson and name Associate Superintendent Chuck Perry the district's next leader. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert