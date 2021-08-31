 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staff absences prompt shift to distance learning for second TPS site
0 Comments
breaking

Staff absences prompt shift to distance learning for second TPS site

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In-person classes are suspended Wednesday at a Tulsa elementary school thanks to staffing issues.

Hawthorne Elementary School announced on its website late Tuesday that it will switch to distance learning Wednesday due to staff absences.

The announcement says students should use their Chromebooks Wednesday “to log onto Canvas daily to stay on track with their assignments.”

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meal service for students will be available at the school’s north Tulsa campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. A decision about Thursday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Hawthorne is the second Tulsa Public Schools campus to pause in-person classes this school year due to staff absences. Carnegie Elementary School canceled in-person classes Thursday and Friday after seven of its 23 teachers called in sick.

A Tulsa Public Schools spokeswoman said those absences were not due to COVID-19 exposure quarantines.

Other eastern Oklahoma districts slated to be at least partially in distance learning on Wednesday include Caney Valley, Glenpool, Kellyville, Okmulgee, Schulter, Tahlequah and Wynona.

Featured video:

He said Aug. 30 that Tulsa is fortunate health care systems aren't now asking for the mandate as they had last summer.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds investigating Oklahoma over school mask-mandate ban
Education

Feds investigating Oklahoma over school mask-mandate ban

  • Updated

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights announced Monday that it is investigating whether the Oklahoma State Department of Education is blocking public school districts from meeting the educational needs of students with disabilities due to the terms of Senate Bill 658. #oklaed

Tulsa Public Schools had 41 COVID cases on Friday, board is told
Education

Tulsa Public Schools had 41 COVID cases on Friday, board is told

  • Updated

Tulsa Public Schools is one of about a dozen districts in the Tulsa metro publicly disclosing at least some COVID-19 numbers early in the school year. Bixby, Catoosa, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs and Skiatook are also publishing weekly updates. Bartlesville, Berryhill, Sapulpa and Union are updating their districts’ publicly available COVID-19 case counts daily.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News