Staff absences prompt shift to distance learning for second TPS site

In-person classes are suspended Wednesday at a Tulsa elementary school thanks to staffing issues.

Hawthorne Elementary School announced on its website late Tuesday that it will switch to distance learning Wednesday due to staff absences.

The announcement says students should use their Chromebooks Wednesday “to log onto Canvas daily to stay on track with their assignments.”

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meal service for students will be available at the school’s north Tulsa campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. A decision about Thursday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Hawthorne is the second Tulsa Public Schools campus to pause in-person classes this school year due to staff absences. Carnegie Elementary School canceled in-person classes Thursday and Friday after seven of its 23 teachers called in sick.

A Tulsa Public Schools spokeswoman said those absences were not due to COVID-19 exposure quarantines.