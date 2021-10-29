Staff absences force another TPS site to distance learning

For the second time in a week, staff absences are prompting a Tulsa Public Schools campus to switch to distance learning.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with Memorial High School announced that it would suspend Friday’s in-person classes for most of its students.

Special needs students receiving Tier 3 or 4 level services will still have in-person instruction. All other students will be expected to participate in distance learning.

Grab and go meal service will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the school. All Memorial athletic events scheduled for Friday will continue as planned.

As per a district spokeswoman, 12 Memorial faculty members called in absent for Friday. The campus also has two open faculty positions, causing the remaining staff to cover additional classes during the day that would normally be taught by those educators.

Staff absences prompted nearby Memorial Middle School to shift to distance learning on Wednesday. Since the start of classes in August, three other TPS campuses have also had to make that switch due to absent teachers and a lack of substitute teachers.

On Thursday afternoon, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist told the Tulsa World that the district’s active substitute teacher pool is still about one-half of what it needs to properly cover absences.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.