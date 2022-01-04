Staff absences, COVID prompt distance-learning pivots for multiple Tulsa schools

Multiple Tulsa schools will be in distance learning Wednesday.

Citing staff absences, Emerson Elementary School, McLain High School, Central Middle and High School and Will Rogers Middle and High School will not have in-person classes Wednesday except for Rogers and McLain students who receive Tier 3 or 4 exceptional student support services.

According to Tulsa Public Schools, 18 faculty members at Rogers had called in absent for Wednesday by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Emerson and McLain each had six teachers call in absent for Wednesday. Each school has two vacant faculty positions.

Central had seven teachers call in absent. The school also has six open faculty positions.

Grab-and-go meal service will be available at each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Previously scheduled athletic events will go on as planned, but bus transportation will not be provided.

A decision about Thursday’s classes will be announced by 2 p.m. Wednesday.