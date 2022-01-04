 Skip to main content
Staff absences, COVID prompt distance learning pivots for 5 schools
  • Updated
Tulsa World file

Five Tulsa schools will be in distance learning Wednesday.

Citing staff absences, Emerson Elementary School, McLain High School, Central Middle and High School and Will Rogers Middle and High School will not have in-person classes Wednesday except for Rogers and McLain students receiving Tier 3 or 4 exceptional student support services.

According to Tulsa Public Schools, 18 faculty members at Rogers had called in absent for Wednesday as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Emerson and McLain each had six teachers call in absent for Wednesday. Each school has two vacant faculty positions.

Central had seven teachers call in absent. The school also has six open faculty positions. 

Grab and go meal service will be available at each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Previously scheduled athletic events will go on as planned, but bus transportation will not be provided.

A decision about Thursday’s classes will be announced by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers in the area, KIPP Tulsa’s two campuses will be in distance learning for the rest of the week with a goal of having both sites in-person on Monday.

In a letter to parents shared to social media Monday, KIPP Tulsa Executive Director Darius Kirk acknowledged that the public health situation has changed since the holiday break and that the charter school may have to move whole grades or campuses to distance learning again due to positive cases or quarantines among staff or students.

“We are committed to providing in-person instruction as long as it is safe to do so,” he wrote.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

